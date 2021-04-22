Nigeria: Popular Comedienne Ada Jesus Is Dead

21 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

News of her death comes days after she celebrated her birthday in a hospital.

A popular Nigeria comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died, BBC pidgin is reporting.

The entertainer, whose real name is Mmesoma Mercy Obi, died on Wednesday, after battling kidney disease for about a year.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, an activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who led a group of Nigerians that took Ada Jesus to the hospital, told BBC news this afternoon.

"She is gone," he said.

News of her death comes days after celebrating her birthday in the hospital.

Diagnosis

Earlier in an interview with BBC Igbo, the comedienne said her refusal to adhere to certain things led to kidney disease.

She said before the diagnosis, she had gone to the pharmacy to get drugs following fever and swollen body symptoms but was told it was told she was having symptoms of kidney failure.

She also said since December after the diagnosis, her doctors advised her to raise some money to fly to India for a kidney transplant.

Ada Jesus noted that her body swells, especially her tummy and face, while noting that many people have made donations toward her medical trip, but the money was yet to be completed.

She revealed that the illness limited her physical activity as she is not able to stand up and use the rest room.

"I feel like this sickness is sucking my blood. In fact, I take pints of blood at least three time a week," she said.

Background

She made the news recently when rumoured to have fallen sick because she attacked a certain Chi Marine Temple, Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie and Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry Inc. fondly called Indabosky, in her comedy skit.

The comedienne claimed that the Anambra-based prophet connived with Rita Edochie to perform fake miracles.

However, the duo of Chi Marine Temple and Rita Edochie publicly forgave her in a video they released separately.

Meanwhile, in another viral video, the father of comedienne brought her to the prophet's church to sought forgiveness and prayers for his daughter but the cleric refused, saying he will not forgive her.

Indaboski also refused to pray for the ailing comedienne at the time and said her generations will suffer for the insults and lies against him.

According to Indabosky, nobody speaks against him and goes scot-free.

It was later reported that he offered his forgiveness and some money to her family. The money was reportedly later rejected.

Ada Jesus rose to prominence on social media due to her comedy skits on social media which garnered a large following online.

