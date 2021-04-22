South Africa: Date for Local Government Elections Announced

An IEC banner on voting day in Cape Town (file image).

Pretoria — The South African government's Twiitter account is carrying the following thread:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which local government elections will take place.

This will be the sixth time under South Africa's democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level.

The President urges eligible - and especially first-time voters - to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections which provide the basis for development and service delivery closest to where citizens live.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.