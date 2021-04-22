Nigerian Fintech Okra Raises $3.5m Backed By Accenture Ventures and Susa Ventures

The last five years have seen a plethora of fintech applications in Nigeria (and Africa, in general) grow at an astonishing rate. But most of these companies and developers find it difficult to access real-time banking data. This, in turn, creates a bottleneck when onboarding and verifying customers.

Since 2019, Plaid-esque companies, but with different twists to their offerings, have emerged to solve these issues. Today, Nigeria's Okra, arguably the first to gain mainstream attention, is announcing that it has closed a seed round of $3.5 million.