Zimbabwe: Gemma Brings Out Spark With Sauti Sol

Afro-pop and soul singer Gemma Griffiths is aiming to put Zimbabwe on the map, as she embarks on collaborations with some of the seasoned African musical giants.

The "Titungamirei" hit-maker has collaborated with Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol on the track "Easy", a remix version, and the visuals were released yesterday.

"Easy" is a single that lives and breathes in Gemma's extended play (EP), "Pamwe", which has now taken an East African twist, with Willis Austin, popularly known as Chimano of Sauti Solon, in the remix.

The video was directed by Gemma and KG Brian, while the song was produced by Charlie Kay.

It is no secret that Gemma is passionate about the continent, hence her music is such a beautiful reflection of its richness and culture.

The Zimbabwean songstress said the collaboration with Sauti Sol was not even planned, but rather a light-bulb moment that hit her when she was in Kenya.

"It was all a creative blur," said Gemma. "I was in Kenya, spending some time with Sauti Sol and the idea just arose to do a remix of 'Easy'. I asked Chimano if he would be keen and we recorded the next day.

"I have been working for a number of years as an independent artist. The journey has been a huge learning curve and I'm grateful to have had the support network around me, including my creative director Marc Neilson and Charlie Kay, my producer, and close music confidante.

"I am both humbled and excited to begin the next part of my journey under the management of Africa Creative Agency. They already feel like home to me, and to join a brilliant family of artists, writers and producers still feels like a dream.

"I'm extremely grateful to my long time mentor and friend, Taponeswa Mavunga, for guiding me until now and to my amazing fans, I look forward to making Zimbabwe really proud."

Gemma said the process of working with Chimano was seamless, which is quite befitting considering the title of the song "Easy".

"Working with Chimano was such a vibe. He really is an amazing artist and such a warm person. He is just what the record needed. I am excited for everyone to hear the Easy Remix-Kenya edition."

Vocalist, Keytar and saxophone player Chimano said it was such an "honour" for him to have been chosen by Gemma to be part of the remix.

"Working with Gemma was really amazing, she is so easy, so chilled, so precise and she knows what she wants," he said.

"She is an amazing songwriter and I was honoured and felt amazing that she asked me to be on the remix of this song."

Chimano was so impressed with Gemma's work ethic and enjoyed being part of the music video that he hinted they might be working together again in the future.

"It's an amazing song and shooting the video with her was so good and seeing how she organised everything together in such a short space of time was so wonderful," he said.

The artistic chemistry between the two is evident in the visuals and the pair can't wait for their fans to receive the offering.

Africa Creative Agency chief operating officer, Yvette Gayle Partner, described Gemma as a hard worker and welcomed her to being part of the team.

"We have an endless passion for music and for voices, for discovery, for people and for life and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome one of Zimbabwe's unique voices to the ACA family," she said.

"She has a huge heart and her core values fit perfectly with the DNA of our business. We've been blown away by the passion she shares for her country, as well as an incredible work ethic and dedication to her artistry. We are truly excited to play our part in the next phase of her musical journey."