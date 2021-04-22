Kenya/Tunisia: Kenya Lionesses Set for Olympic Training Camp in Tunisia

Nairobi — National women's sevens team the Kenya Lionesses will head to Tunisia for a two-week training camp to aid them in preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Lionesses have played in two tournaments so far, and the Tunisia camp which kicks off on May 29 will be another step to aid them in attaining tip top shape for the Tokyo Games as well as the Los Angeles 7s in June.

The camp in Tunis will be at the Maison du Rugby where three women's teams, Kenya, Madagascar and hosts Tunisia will converge for training as well as round robin friendly matches.

The first round robin set of matches will be played on 1st and 2nd May while the second tournament will take place on 7th and 8th May.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses have checked in for a week-long training camp at the Kasarani Stadium, facilitated by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

Lionesses squad in Camp:

Philadelphia Olando, Sheila Chajira, Cynthia Camilla, Christabel Lindo, Stellah Wafua, Janet Okello, Sarah Oluche, Naomi Amuguni, Enid Ouma, Terry Ayesa, Leah Wambui, Diana Awino, Sinaida Aura, Judith Auma, Linet Moraa, Ann Goreti, Diana Kerubo, Grace Adhiambo, Vivian Akumu, Emmaculate Awuor, Joy Kendagor, Celestine Masinde