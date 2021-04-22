Kenya: Nairobi Water Cuts Supply to CBD After 'Expressway Contractor Damages Pipes'

Nairobi Water on Wednesday cut off the water supply to the entire Central Business District due to damaged pipes.

In a notice on Wednesday, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said its pipes that supply water to the CBD were damaged by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, which is constructing the Sh62 billion Nairobi Expressway.

"Water supply to the entire CBD has been shut down due to pipe damage by the Express Way Contractor. The line has been shut to pave way for repairs. Bear with us as we work to restore supply in the shortest time possible," NCWSC said in a statement.

In the past, the construction of the double-decker expressway on Mombasa Road has seen city residents go without water supply on several occasions.

The water supply pipeline along the busy road was shut to facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline and enable the release of the Mombasa Road median to the contractor to proceed with the construction.

Earlier, the water company said the relocation of water pipes is at 90 percent thus causing the interruption of water supply but assured that once the relocation is complete, normal supply would be restored.