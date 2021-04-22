Kenya Pipeline Hammer ASEC Mimosas in Clubs Championships Opener

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Kelibia — Kenya Pipeline Wednesday began their African Clubs Championship campaign with an emphatic 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-11) win over ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Coach Paul Gitau named youngsters Tebla Simiyu and Winnie Akinyi in his first six and the duo didn't disappoint as the Oilers overpowered the Ivorians in all departments.

"I am very happy with how the girls played, everything worked for us from reception, blocks and attack. It wasn't really a big test for us but it's important that we won as my players continue to adapt to indoor conditions," said Gitau.

Akinyi's powerful attack in the first set that sent ASEC libero Fieny Audrey tumbling on the orange carpet summed up what was a lopsided opener for the six-time champions.

Skipper Rose Magoi set the tone for the convincing win with three aces in the early exchanges as Pipeline led 8-4 on the first timeout before extending their lead to 16-8 at the second technical timeout.

Yvonne Sinaida helped herself to two consecutive aces before Simiyu's monster block helped secure the set at 25-11.

Gitau maintained the same team for the remaining sets and the pattern of the first set recurred.

Coincidentally, Pipeline strolled to victory posting identical 25-11 scorelines in all sets.

An elated Gitau said he still has no clear idea of his first six and intends to field a different side on Thursday when they take on Ethiopia's National Alcohol.

"I'm impressed with how the young players performed and I want to give them as much playing time as possible so that they understand the demands of this competition," noted Gitau.

"I have too much quality in my team so definitely the other players who didn't play today will also get a chance to play a full match so that we can be able to prepare everyone," he added.

