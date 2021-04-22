Kenya/Tanzania: Tanzanian Giants Azam Interested in Gor Mahia Ace

Tanzanian moneybags Azam have revealed that Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna tops their transfer list as they aim to bolster their squad for next season.

Muguna has less than six months left in his contract with K'Ogalo and could leave next season with several other clubs around the continent interested in the Harambee Stars man's signature.

Azam Communication officer Zaka Zakazi confirmed that they have been following Muguna and the club's technical committee have recommended his name to veteran Zambian coach George Lwandamina, revealing the issue is with revered tactician at the moment.

"Muguna is a very good player and before the technical committee recommended him to the coach, we checked his availability. We are confident our coach will be able to have him once the transfer window opens because he tops the list of the players we are interested in," Zakazi told Nation Sport.

The official added that Muguna, who has served as Gor Mahia captain since 2019, is an experienced player, citing the Harambee Stars vs Egypt 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Kasarani, where the midfielder put on a superb performance.

"Our scouts followed Kenya's game Egypt and that reinforced our interest in him because we were really impressed. He is a top notch player. I believe coach Lwandamina will be happy to have him in his squad because he is a winner and Azam is targeting many trophies in future," added Zakazi.

Lwandamina is not new to Kenyan players, having worked and won titles with former Tusker talisman Jesse Were, Kaizer Chief midfielder Anthony Akumu, Napsa Stars defender David 'Calabar' Owino and custodian Ian Otieno at Zambian giants Zesco United.

If the deal goes through, the 25-year-old play-maker, who was stripped of the Gor Mahia captaincy last month and and replaced with Harun Shakava, could leave for free at the end of the season.

Azam's interest comes a few days after their rivals Simba SC slapped A Sh100 million transfer fee on former Gor defender Joash 'Berlin wall' Onyango after their communication officer Haji Manara revealed confirmed interest from Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Muguna joined Gor from Western Stima in 2017, but left at the end of the season for FK Tirana of Albania. However, the move would later stall due to financial issues and he rejoined the local champions in 2018.