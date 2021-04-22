Kenya Prisons Stroll Past Muzinga in Clubs Championship

Kelibia — Kenya Prisons on Wednesday made light work of Burundi's Muzinga, thrashing them 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-8) at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

David Lungaho's charges barely broke a sweat as they walked over Muzinga who were clearly thrown into the deep end as soon as this fixture was announced on Tuesday after the draws.

And Lungaho made the most of their inferior opponents to give each player a chance on court; youngsters Meldine Sande and Teresa Akai profiting with their debut at this stage.

"This was our first match and winning is important regardless of the quality of the opposition. I tried every player so that we start preparing for the next matches which will be tougher," observed Lungaho.

"It was difficult to judge our level of preparedness because the quality of the other team was low but my main interest was to look out for mistakes in my team. I'm happy we made few which we are going to rectify in training before our next game."

Prisons rest on Thursday before taking on Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien on Friday.

Thursday fixtures (all matches in EAT at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia)

National Alcohol v Pipeline 12pm

AS Douanes v ASEC Mimosas 2pm

Kelibia v Wolaita Sodo University 4pm

Customs v Carthage 6pm

CS Sfaxien v Muzinga 8.30pm