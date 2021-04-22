Kenya: Kip Keino Classic Meet to Be Held in September

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The Kip Keino Classic scheduled for September 18 at the Nyayo National Stadium will be the last of the 12 events in the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

The gold tour gets underway on Saturday with the USATF Grand Prix AT Hayward Field, venue for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

It will be the first professional competition to be held at the iconic venue since its renovation.

After Eugene, the Continental Tour Gold series heads to the Japanese capital for the "Ready Steady Tokyo" meeting on May 9, the official test competition for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The meet to be held just 12 weeks before athletics action gets underway in Tokyo, will provide athletes with their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that will host athletics competition as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

The third Gold meeting, the USATF Golden Games, will take place in California on the same day.

