Kenya: Injera, Sikuta Back in Kenya Sevens Team

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club's Dan Sikuta and Collins Injera of Mwamba Rugby Club are back in the Kenya Sevens that has resumed training for Olympics and a build-up tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Sikuta and Injera missed the Madrid Sevens and Emirates Invitational Sevens that took place in February and early this month respectively.

Also back in the 21-man Shujaa squad are Herman Humwa. Dennis Ombachi, Alvin Marube and Levi Amunga, who also missed the Madrid and Dubai events. Mark Kwemoi and Derrick Keyoga make a return after missing out in Dubai.

The team reported back for the "bubble" training camp at Kasarani Wednesday having taken a break after returning from the Emirates Invitational Sevens in Dubai 10 days ago.

Shujaa finished third in the first leg and fifth in the second leg having reached the final of the two legs tournament in Madrid.

The team will train for two weeks before heading to South Africa on May 6 for the Rugby Africa Solidarity camp that will also involve Zimbabwe, Uganda, and the hosts South Africa at Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

The teams will play in the first leg tournament on May 8 to 9 followed by the second leg on May 14 to 15.

"This camp is aimed at assisting teams that have already qualified for the Olympics and Olympics Repechage in their preparations for the event later this year in Tokyo," said a statement from Kenya Rugby Union.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the four teams will operate within bubble during their 10-day stay in Stellenbosch.

Shujaa squad in Kasarani Camp:

William Ambaka, Vincent Onyala, Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Dennis Ombachi, Harold Anduvate, Andrew Amonde, Bush Mwale, Daniel Sikuta, Jeffrey Oluoch, Collins Injera, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Tony Omondi, Billy Odhiambo, Alvin Marube, Nelson Oyoo, Mark Kwemoi, Levi Amunga, Derrick Keyoga, Jacob Ojee

