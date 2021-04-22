Kenya: Cricket Normalisation Panel Seeks Public's Views

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The Cricket Normalisation Committee has asked stakeholders to submit memoranda on the challenges facing the sport in the country and how best to solve them.

Chairperson, retired Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch said in a statement that it will be important for members of the public, and especially cricket stakeholders, to contribute to enable her team undertake its mandate within the stipulated timelines.

"This will help the committee to bring back cricket to where it belongs," she said, adding that all written memoranda and substantive comments with specific challenges and proposed interventions be submitted in hard or soft copy to the secretariat.

Aluoch said the documents can also be submitted to Cricket Normalisation Committee through cricketnormalisation@heritage.go.ke or sent through P.O. Box 49849-00100, Nairobi addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, attention chairperson, Cricket Normalisation Committee.

She said in a statement dated April 20 that all the communication must reach them within 14 days on May 11 at 5pm.

Aluoch said that the current Cricket Kenya can be accessed through the Ministry of Sports' website www.sportsheritage.go.ke.

Since the launch of the committee on March 6, Aluoch said they have reviewed existing documents, mapped stakeholders, met Cricket Kenya members of staff, identified upcoming events, established a secretariat and facilitated vaccination of national team players.

"The committee has now begun the process of engaging Cricket Kenya's key stakeholders," said Aluoch. She said they will review and finalise Cricket Kenya's constitution.

"It's against this background that we have invited all the stakeholders and interested members of the public to submit their specific inputs and views of the best possible responses," Aluoch said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed moved to end squabbles in Cricket Kenya by appointing a Normalisation Committee to draw up a roadmap towards the federation's elections in July.

Aluoch, assisted by fellow Justice Emeritus Alnashir Visram, are expected to help bring sanity to cricket and prepare for CK's elections proposed to be held between July 7 and 9.

Other committee members are former basketball international Morris Aluanga, who is an engineer by profession, Walter Ongeti, the CS's strategy and governance adviser, and Jane Muigai-Kamphuis, a Havard Law School Masters graduate.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.