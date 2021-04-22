Angola: João Lourenço Regrets Death of Chadian President

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday regretted the death of the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Déby Itno, which occurred on Tuesday after being wounded in battle field.

In a message of condolence addressed to the President of the Transition Military Council of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby, the Angolan Head of State said that he was surprised by this event, which tragically removes from his life a personality of great political stature, who knew how to assume positions of firm leadership as Head of State, in the complex processes taking place in the Sahel region and in Central Africa.

"It is my painful duty to present to you, on behalf of the Angolan Government and on my own, our most heartfelt condolences on the death of His Excellency Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad," the message reads.

João Lourenço said that, with the death of Idriss Déby Itno, it is lost an African statesman committed to building a strong, cohesive and independent Africa, focused on the development and social progress of its people.

"I ask your Excellency to extend my condolences to the bereaved family and the closest people of the deceased. Please accept the expression of my feelings of solidarity in this hour of pain and grief for your nation," the Head of State said.

Idriss Déby Itno, whose country is one of the member states of the ICGLR, died on Tuesday as a result of serious injuries sustained in combat, a day after he was declared the winner of the presidential elections, held on 11 April.

Born in Berdoba, Chad on 18 June 1952, Marshal Idriss Déby had been President of Chad since 1990 and leader of the Patriotic Salvation Movement.

