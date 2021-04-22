Nigeria: Jonathan Commiserates With Chadians Over Death of President Derby

21 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with Chadian people over the death of their President, Idriss Derby.

Jonathan, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, described Derby as a leader who made considerable contributions to stabilise the Sahel region and bring peace to the continent.

The former president said he was saddened by the sudden death of Derby.

He said that as a leader, Derby made great efforts to stabilise the Sahel Region and bring peace to the continent.

"Through the Multinational Joint Task Force, the late President Dérby, and the Republic of Chad, partnered with Nigeria and our neighbours to address issues of terrorism and other challenges affecting the Lake Chad Region.

"He played a prominent role on the African continent, and his chairmanship of the African Union, saw the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

"I will remember him for the role he played in helping our two nations build positive cooperation that mutually benefited our people; and his death is mourned," Jonathan said.

He further prayed for the government and people of the Republic of Chad, and for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.