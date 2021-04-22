Namibia: Kapofi Appointed As New Defence Minister, Kawana Moved to Home Affairs

21 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

MINISTER of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi has been appointed as the new minister of defence and veterans affairs, replacing Peter Vilho, who resigned earlier this month.

This was announced by the Presidency through a statement issued on Wednesday.

"As a key deliverable, the minister is expected for the term, to complete institutional reforms of line agencies under the Ministry (i.e. August 26 Holdings) and to ensure smooth integration of the department of Veterans Affairs into the Ministry of Defence," the Presidency said.

Former fisheries minister Albert Kawana has been moved from that portfolio to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

Kawana will be replaced by minister of urban and rural development Derek Klazen.

The new fisheries minister is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Namibianisation scorecard to achieve greater involvement, participation and benefits for Namibians.

Nathalia /Goagoses will take charge as deputy minister of urban and rural development.

Swapo lawmaker Heather Sibungo has been appointed as the deputy minister of environment, forestry and tourism, while Maureen Hinda-Mbuende has been deployed as deputy minister of finance.

Veno Kauaria is the new deputy minister of higher education, training and innovation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.