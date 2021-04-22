Namibia: Kapofi Appointed As New Defence Minister, Kawana Moved to Home Affairs

MINISTER of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi has been appointed as the new minister of defence and veterans affairs, replacing Peter Vilho, who resigned earlier this month.

This was announced by the Presidency through a statement issued on Wednesday.

"As a key deliverable, the minister is expected for the term, to complete institutional reforms of line agencies under the Ministry (i.e. August 26 Holdings) and to ensure smooth integration of the department of Veterans Affairs into the Ministry of Defence," the Presidency said.

Former fisheries minister Albert Kawana has been moved from that portfolio to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

Kawana will be replaced by minister of urban and rural development Derek Klazen.

The new fisheries minister is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Namibianisation scorecard to achieve greater involvement, participation and benefits for Namibians.

Nathalia /Goagoses will take charge as deputy minister of urban and rural development.

Swapo lawmaker Heather Sibungo has been appointed as the deputy minister of environment, forestry and tourism, while Maureen Hinda-Mbuende has been deployed as deputy minister of finance.

Veno Kauaria is the new deputy minister of higher education, training and innovation.