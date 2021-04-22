Tanzania: Retain Teachers in Rural Areas, MPs Demand

MEMBERS of Parliament on Wednesday expressed deep concern over teachers' refusal to report to their assigned duty stations, especially in rural schools. The MPs called on the government to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Contributing to the 2021/22 budget estimates of the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments (PO-RALG), the lawmakers criticised the transfer of those teachers, saying it was causing a shortage of teaching staff in some areas.

"Because we have a problem of teachers not reporting to their work stations, I think the government has to come up with alternative ways to make them report to their respective centres," said Manyoni legislator, Dr Pius Chaya (CCM).

He was seconded by Korogwe MP Timotheo Mnzava (CCM), who criticised the tendency of transferring teachers without consulting the MPs and ward councillors' councils.

"This system where teachers write directly to the ministry asking for transfer is hurting us, because it creates shortages of teaching staff in our areas, you need to engage us when you want to transfer teachers," Mr Mnzava stated.

He also advised the government to consider distribution of resources by basing on the size and population of constituencies.

"Distributing human resources to hospitals and schools without taking into account the size and population of our constituencies is also causing problems for us," he said.

Mr Mussa Zungu (Ilala-CCM) said Dar es Salaam, like other regions, has been given back the role of collecting property tax but does not have enough capability to perform the task."We collect the money which is not ours, and we are not financially empowered to do this job," Mr Zungu stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also wanted the annual collection of 1.1bn/- parking fees in the city to go to the City Council instead of Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA). Special-Seats MP, Mariam Kisangi (CCM) argued that the government has done a commendable job to repair old secondary schools, but the same has to be done to old primary schools.

"The government has to come up with a special programme to repair old primary schools, for instance, in Dar es Salaam, old schools such as Kisiwani, Mchikichini Nzasa Mbagala, Baruti and Buguruni primary schools are in bad shape," she said.

Ukonga Member of Parliament, Jerry Silaa (CCM), advised the government to effectively implement the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP) in order to improve road infrastructures in the city to ease transportation services.

"Improved roads will improve the lives of residents in Dar es Salaam, particularly during rainy seasons," Mr Silaa appealed.

He further asked his fellow MPs to discipline District Executive Directors (DED) in their respective areas through the full council meetings instead of presenting every case to the minister, saying they were giving the minister unnecessary burden.

On his part, Mr Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa-CCM) advised that the councils should have priority in spending their revenues from their own sources, saying they could have one priority to implement per year