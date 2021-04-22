Tanzania: No Plans to Train Court Reporters, Stenographers - Bunge Told

21 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo & Nelly Mtema

THE government has no plans to train court reporters and stenographers, Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Geoffrey Pinda revealed in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question by Taska Mbogo (Special Seat-CCM) who had demanded to know when the government will resume training for the two cadres, which she described as among essential part in justice delivery.

Responding, the deputy minister said the move is in line with technological and other changes in the legal sector, whereas the job captures the words spoken by everyone during a court or deposition proceeding which are now being done by the magistrates and judges.

Court reporters prepare verbatim transcripts of proceedings, while stenographers work to capture all the legal proceedings in a very accurate way.

"With the changing patterns of operations, the government has no plans to train court reporters and stenographers as their task is being done by magistrates and judges," said the deputy minister.

However, he said the government is charting out the best modality on how court reporters and stenographers who are not in the judiciary system can be accommodated. He said after completion of the modality which he did not specify when exactly, the court will see how best they will incorporate them (court reporters and stenographers) in the judiciary employment scheme.

When the task is done, he said, court reporters and stenographers will undergo special induction course. The training will be organised by the ministry before it can be used in the judicial system.

