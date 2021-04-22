Tanzania: President Samia Re-Appoints Mkwizu to Chair Tsn's Board

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed chairpersons to lead governing boards of various public institutions including Tanzania Standard Newspapers Ltd, the publishers of Daily News, HabariLeo and SpotiLeo.

A State House statement issued on Wednesday evening stated that the former Public Service Secretary (PS), Hab Mkwizu has been re-appointed as Chairperson for Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Ltd Board of Directors.

She has also appointed Dr Jones Kilimbe to chair Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA)'s Board of Directors.

Both Dr Kilimbe and Mr Mkwizu have been re-appointed after expiration of their first terms.

On the other hand, President Samia has also named Yahaya Mgawe Chairman of Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) Board of Directors.

Prof Vitus Komba has been appointed as Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALRI), who replaces Dr Eligy Shirima who retires.

Kadari Singo will lead Uongozi Institute as the Chief Executive Officer replacing Prof Joseph Semboja who has retired.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency has appointed Dr Natu El Maamry Mwamba as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company (KADCO).