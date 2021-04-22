Tanzania: Tpsf Launches Investment, Business Committees

21 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has formed seven committees that will research and recommend positions on business environment and investment.

Inaugurating the committees in Dar es Salaam, the TPSF Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, said after researching each committee will recommend position of the foundation and forwarded them to the government for implementation.

The committees are on programmes and enterprise development, finance and administration, resource mobilisation and sustainability, investment and local content, outreach and membership services, policy and advocacy research and lobbying and audit and risk management.

"We ask and expect you to be thorough in you work so that we achieve all the goals for which these committees have been formed," she said explaining that the collective work of the committees will put TPSF in a good position to advise the government on business environment and investment promotion.

The committees have been carefully composed and called on members to work diligently to achieve the goals for which the committees were formed.

TPSF, she said, is the voice of members of the business community, adding that the nation expects members in whatever their deals and conduct to remain patriotic, responsible and transparent in paying taxes so that the government achieves national development goals.

"The declared objective of the government is to collect 2.0tri/- monthly. The obligation and opportunity of the private sector is help the government achieve this goal by paying timely due taxes," she said.

She called on the committees to develop close relation with Tanzanians in the Diaspora, so that foreign markets can be easily accessed and retained.

On the local front, the committees should proposed projects that will generate jobs for young people, build their working capacities and expose them to existing opportunities they normally do not recognise.

The Chairman of the Policy and Advocacy Research and Lobbying and Kihaha Member of Parliament Mr Sylvestry Koka said one of their strategic duties will be to ensure the voice of members of the business community was clearly heard and upheld in determining tax rates for the good of the nation.

The Chairman of the Finance and Administration, Ms Mercy Sila, said the committee will ensure transparency in administration and finance management so that TPSF members remain loyal to the organisation.

TPSF Managing Director Francis Nanai, said the TPSF secretariat will ensure the objectives set are achieved.

He also said the secretariat will work keenly on the Diaspora issue because, he said, it is very valuable to the growth of local members of the business community.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.