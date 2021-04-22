Tanzania: Tpsf Launches Investment, Business Committees

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has formed seven committees that will research and recommend positions on business environment and investment.

Inaugurating the committees in Dar es Salaam, the TPSF Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, said after researching each committee will recommend position of the foundation and forwarded them to the government for implementation.

The committees are on programmes and enterprise development, finance and administration, resource mobilisation and sustainability, investment and local content, outreach and membership services, policy and advocacy research and lobbying and audit and risk management.

"We ask and expect you to be thorough in you work so that we achieve all the goals for which these committees have been formed," she said explaining that the collective work of the committees will put TPSF in a good position to advise the government on business environment and investment promotion.

The committees have been carefully composed and called on members to work diligently to achieve the goals for which the committees were formed.

TPSF, she said, is the voice of members of the business community, adding that the nation expects members in whatever their deals and conduct to remain patriotic, responsible and transparent in paying taxes so that the government achieves national development goals.

"The declared objective of the government is to collect 2.0tri/- monthly. The obligation and opportunity of the private sector is help the government achieve this goal by paying timely due taxes," she said.

She called on the committees to develop close relation with Tanzanians in the Diaspora, so that foreign markets can be easily accessed and retained.

On the local front, the committees should proposed projects that will generate jobs for young people, build their working capacities and expose them to existing opportunities they normally do not recognise.

The Chairman of the Policy and Advocacy Research and Lobbying and Kihaha Member of Parliament Mr Sylvestry Koka said one of their strategic duties will be to ensure the voice of members of the business community was clearly heard and upheld in determining tax rates for the good of the nation.

The Chairman of the Finance and Administration, Ms Mercy Sila, said the committee will ensure transparency in administration and finance management so that TPSF members remain loyal to the organisation.

TPSF Managing Director Francis Nanai, said the TPSF secretariat will ensure the objectives set are achieved.

He also said the secretariat will work keenly on the Diaspora issue because, he said, it is very valuable to the growth of local members of the business community.