Tanzania: Graduates Set to Boost Industrialisation Drive

THE government has committed itself on the effective use of science in industrial engineering and management degree graduates to foster the country's industrialisation drive. This move also aims at upscaling the country into the upper middle income economy status.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe told the National Assembly here on Wednesday that Mzumbe University introduced the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Management in 2015. The degree course, he said, is aimed at having a good number of local experts who will manage production and industries in both public and private sectors.

He gave the explanations when responding to a basic question from Christine Mnzava (Special Seat-CCM), who demanded to know the number of experts in the field and how they have been used to foster industrial economy. He told the August House that since 2017/18 to 2019/20 season, most of the graduates in the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Management were employed by the private sector.

Mr Kigahe said most of them are serving in the field of cement production, beverages, beer brewing, textile, food, timber processing, cooking oil and mining industries. He further said that some are serving in the public entities especially those dealing with quality, including Tanzania Bureau of Statistics, Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), Mzumbe University, Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) and Tanzania Engineering and Manufacturing Design Organization (TEMDO).

He said the government's industrial driven economy banks on the experts to ensure the goals and benchmarks are attained as the graduates are engaged in various industrial development projects both in public and private sector.

"We want to have a string and vibrant industrial sector, there is no way we can deny the cadre services for increased production and productivity in running both private and public industries," he insisted He said since 2017/18 to 2019/20, the number of students who graduated in the course are 228.