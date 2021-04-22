Nigeria: CAA - Team Nigeria May Still Attend World Relay If...

21 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — The Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) has said Nigeria can still compete at the forthcoming World Athletics Relay in Silesia, Poland, if the embattled president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau sanctions the athlete's entry.

The World Relays which is also a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games will come under the spotlight from Monday, April 26th to Sunday, May 2nd, 2021.

Recall that World Athletics (WA) had earlier released names of countries that would participate in the event with Nigeria conspicuously missing on the list after it failed to send her entries for the event due to the lingering leadership crisis rocking the federation.

LEADERSHIP Sports, gathered that the officials from World Athletics (WA) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) yesterday began a crucial mediation process toward resolving the leadership crisis in AFN. The mediation is expected to continue today in Abuja.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

