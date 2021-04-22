Kenya: Odibets Boosts Sprinter Omanyala's Training With Sh1.5 Million

21 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has received a Sh1.5mn financial boost from betting firm Odibets as he continues with his training, hopeful that Athletics Kenya will okay him to get into the Olympics team.

It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Omanyala, with his 10.01s run at a Nigeria meet last month being contested for a national record as well as qualification to the Tokyo Olympics.

Even as he waits for light at the end of the tunne, the 25-year old continues with his training, hoping that there will be a ray of shining light towards his Olympic dream.

"I feel good that Odibets came in to support me. It gives me hope for a brighter future," said Omanyala, while disclosing that the deal with the betting firm was not a formal one yet. "It's like a gesture of support. Supporting talent at all levels," said Omanyala.

Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the betting firm decided to support Omanyala because his hardwork and talent could be clearly seen from his recent performance.

"We decided to support Omanyala after his brilliant performance over the past few months that has seen him qualify for the Olympics, the token we have offered him will help him grow his career to the next level," said Mr. Sayi.

There has been a contest between AK and organizers of the MOC Grand Prix in Nigeria where Omanyala set his record. The Nigeria Athletics Federation was also thrown into the tussle, contesting the legitimacy of the meet.

However, organizers of the event, from where a host of Nigerian athletes also picked up Olympic qualification time, have come out to state that the meet was legitimate.

"All the results from every edition of the MoC Grand Prix, including the third edition on 30th-31st March 2021, were valid and legitimate, and it can easily be verified online that all the results have long since been ratified by World Athletics. Within Nigeria, only the AFN can ratify and send results to World Athletics, which has clearly been the case with the MoC Grand Prix. AFN has not suddenly 'un-sanctioned' the MoC Grand Prix," the MoC organisers stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.