Botswana: Water Woes Near End

Gaborone — Implementation of Lobatse Water Supply Master Plan is ongoing near Lentswe la Baratani in Otse. The P1.04 billion project is expected to address water supply challenges in the Lobatse water supply zone. Water Utilities Corporation Lobatse Service Centre general manager, Mr Mpho Tsotetsi said three reservoirs would be built to increase storage capacity in the town from 18 000 to 48 000 cubic litres. The project includes construction of a pump station to push more water to villages such as Molapowabojang, Kgomokasitwa, Digawana and Good hope. Its expected to be completed this November. Photo: Godfrey Mpuse

Source : BOPA