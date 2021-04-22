Mauritius: Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Insurance Industry

21 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Representatives of the Insurers' Association of Mauritius (IAM), exchanged views and made proposals as regards the insurance industry to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, during a pre-Budget consultative meeting, today, in Port Louis.

IAM was represented by its President, Ms Pamela Bussier and Secretary General, Mr Vasish Ramkhalawon.

Several proposals were on the agenda which consist of among others: the removal of Alternative Minimum Tax on companies undertaking life insurance business; tax incentives to encourage long term savings in pension; and enabling insurance companies to directly bid for long term Government of Mauritius/ Bank of Mauritius Securities.

Other proposals pertained to the creation and provision of broader investment so as to bridge current gaps and boost the sector further; implementation of a centralised information exchange system under the aegis of the Financial Service Commission; and implementation of an insurance fraud office for both general and long-term insurance.

In a statement after the meeting, the Secretary General, Mr V. Ramkhalawon, pointed out that the meeting was very fruitful and positive. He added that several recommendations were put forward such as, making the insurance industry an enabling and uplifting force for its policy holders and society at large during their most vulnerable financial situations; and the exclusion of secondary market to avoid situations of monopoly and abuse.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.