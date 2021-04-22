Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Highlands Removed From Red Zone List

press release

The High-Level Committee has taken the decision to remove Highlands from the Red Zone list as from today 18 00 hrs.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 601 PCR tests as at 17 hours today and no positive cases have been recorded.

One dialysis patient passed away this morning and her death has been attributed to the COVID-19.

397 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

416 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

6 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 162.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.