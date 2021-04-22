Mauritius: The Prime Minister Visits Villages Affected By Recent Heavy Rainfall

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected site visits, today, in the villages of Rivière des Créoles, Providence, Bois des Amourettes and Bambous Virieux. The aim was to take stock of the situation following the recent heavy rainfall these regions have witnessed which resulted in flooding and consequently brought about damage to infrastructures and crop losses sustained by families and planters respectively.

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, and other personalities were present.

In a statement, the Prime Minister recalled that a few days back these regions were severely affected by heavy rainfall and within a few hours more than 380 millimeters of rainfall had been recorded in some of these villages.

The site visits, said Mr Jugnauth, have enabled all stakeholders to take stock of the extent of the damage caused to road infrastructures and retention walls as well as the destruction of crops. The authorities are taking necessary measures to remedy the situation and works are ongoing, he emphasised.

The authorities are also taking into consideration that more heavy rainfall might occur in the future and thus planning ahead about what needs to be done to address these issues, he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the houses of some families have been affected and the police is currently making an evaluation of the damages incurred. Government through the Prime Minister's Relief Fund will give the necessary support to alleviate these families, he reassured.

He underscored that all stakeholders are working together to bring assistance to the planters' whose crops have been affected so that they can restart their activities at the earliest.