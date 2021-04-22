Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Finance Minister Meets Apt

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon in Port Louis, with representatives of the Association Professionnelle des Transitaires de l'Ile Maurice (APT).

In a statement after the meeting, APT's Vice-President, Mr Gupta Gopaul, expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Finance for giving the APT representatives the opportunity to present and discuss the issues as well as requests from the Association.

He highlighted that one of the proposals presented to Minister Padayachy, pertain to the amendment of the Customs Regulations 19 (Section 8) so as to protect the freight industry from severe operational shocks and disruptions that are most likely to trigger job losses, as well as company winding ups during this time of unprecedented global economic crisis.

Mr Gopaul further underlined that an appeal has been made to the Minister to encourage the creation a Multi-Stakeholder Trade Facilitation Alliance, including the bodies such as, among others, the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA), the Customs department, APT, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Economic Development Board. This, he said, will enable the alignment of individual stakeholder objectives and the development of shared values for carrying out activities in a more efficient and effective manner.

Moreover, the APT is proposing to consider preventing Shipping Agents to manage freight and logistics activities that are defined as per the Customs Act and the Customs Regulations Act, and focus only on their core business which is acting as shipping agents. The MRA, added Mr Gopaul, can also be empowered so as to take sanctions to the few occasionally dishonest freight companies instead of regulating the already competitive fees practised by most freight companies.

The APT's Vice-President further indicated other propositions made during the consultative meeting comprised of: encouraging Government to discuss the global freight rates issue with the shipping agents based in Mauritius with their respective headquarters based overseas; undertaking remedial actions so as to improve port productivity and to work out a long-term plan with relevant port authorities; as well as to consider gradually increasing the number of commercial flights to and from Mauritius, and to provide greater clarity regarding planned flights resumption.