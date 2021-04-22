Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2021-2022 - Mauritius Africa Fintech Hub Submits Proposals to Finance Minister

press release

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mauritius Africa Fintech Hub, Mr. Michal Szymanski, met this afternoon with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, whereby he made proposals for the Fintech sector in the context of the 2021-2022 pre-budget consultations.

In a statement following the meeting, Mr. Michal Szymanski, highlighted the three core measures on which the proposals of the Mauritius Africa Fintech Hub were focused.

Firstly, he mentioned the standardisation of a one-stop-shop process for Fintech with a view to meet the increasing demands and requirements in this sector so as to help foreign and local investors to tap business opportunities in Mauritius.

The second proposal, he said consists in the creation of a digital banking, which he added is the way forward for the future. On this score, Mr. Szymanski emphasises how to use existing laws to facilitate online transactions through digitalisation as well as using a mobile phone to open a bank account.

Mr. Szymanski underlines that the third proposal pertains to the promotion of more business facilitation for potential foreign investors to set up their businesses in Mauritius which will eventually help create more opportunities for young people and position the country as a Fintech Hub on the international front. This, he said, given the excellent reputation of the Mauritius Fintech in Africa.