Mauritius Bankers Association Limited Presents Budget Memorandum to Finance Minister

21 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

In the context of the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations, representatives of the Mauritius Bankers Association Limited (MBA) presented to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, a Budget Memorandum on the theme "Preserving Investor Confidence and Boosting Growth".

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBA, Mr. Alain Law Min, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Daniel Essoo, met with the Minister in Port Louis this afternoon. The MBA regroups all banks licensed and authorised to conduct banking business in Mauritius.

According to the MBA, the Budget Memorandum took into consideration the economic context, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty, especially regarding the tourism sector. As such, the MBA proposed a series of measures to, among others, preserve the stability of the financial services sector; enable banks to further support key sectors of the economy; boost growth and help Government raise funding in a sustainable and cost-efficient manner.

The Association also suggested a number of technical legislative amendments which would help improve operational efficiency, ease of doing business and financial crime compliance for banks and their customers.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.