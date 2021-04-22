Mauritius Bankers Association Limited Presents Budget Memorandum to Finance Minister

press release

In the context of the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations, representatives of the Mauritius Bankers Association Limited (MBA) presented to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, a Budget Memorandum on the theme "Preserving Investor Confidence and Boosting Growth".

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBA, Mr. Alain Law Min, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Daniel Essoo, met with the Minister in Port Louis this afternoon. The MBA regroups all banks licensed and authorised to conduct banking business in Mauritius.

According to the MBA, the Budget Memorandum took into consideration the economic context, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty, especially regarding the tourism sector. As such, the MBA proposed a series of measures to, among others, preserve the stability of the financial services sector; enable banks to further support key sectors of the economy; boost growth and help Government raise funding in a sustainable and cost-efficient manner.

The Association also suggested a number of technical legislative amendments which would help improve operational efficiency, ease of doing business and financial crime compliance for banks and their customers.