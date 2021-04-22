Angola and Namibia Analyze Illegal Immigration, Cattle Theft

Lubango — Illegal immigration, the reopening of the common border, smuggling of goods and cattle theft are on the agenda of the 21st bilateral meeting between the Angolan Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Immigration, Protection and Security of Namibia, to be held Wednesday in the city of Lubango.

The event, which will run until 23 March, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two ministries in the fields of security and public order.

Speaking to the press, the spokesman for the meeting, on behalf of Angola, commissioner Rui Cardoso, said that the two countries share an extensive border and there is a need to thoroughly analyse migration, prison and police issues.

According to him, the meeting is seeking to boost patrols of the border and the possibility of its reopening.

He stressed that the meeting will have two moments, that of experts, on the 21st, and that of governors of the provinces that make up the border, to address issues that transcend the domain of public security.

On the second, 22, the ministerial meeting will take place to discussi the security of the common border and an agreement will be signed on prison and correctional areas.

He informed that the revision of the visa waiver agreement is also in the pipeline, in order to redefine the period of stay of each foreign citizen in the country and the time of opening the borders.

