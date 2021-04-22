Rwanda: Appeals Court Gets New President

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday appointed François-Régis Rukundakuvuga as the new president of the Court of Appeal, replacing Justice Aimé Muyoboke Kalimunda.

In the appointments announced by the Prime Minister in a statement, Kalimunda was elevated to the Supreme Court as a justice.

The Head of State also appointed Clotilde Mukamurera as president of the Commercial High Court, a court where she has been working as a judge.

Rukundakuvuga has previously worked as the inspector of courts, among other duties within the judicial sector.