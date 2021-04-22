Rwanda: Kagame Eulogizes President Idriss Deby

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, April 21 paid tribute to the late Chadian President who was announced dead on Tuesday, after he was reportedly injured in clashes with rebels.

Deby, 68 died a day after he was announced winner of the recent Chad presidential elections held on April 11.

"My sincere condolences to the people of Chad and the bereaved family for the passing of President Idris Déby Itno," Kagame said in a tweet.

He added, "He will be remembered for his invaluable contribution in the fight against terrorism and extremism, among other things."

As a result of his death, the Chadian government has already announced that the military council will be led by late President's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a 37-year-old four-star general.