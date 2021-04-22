Chad: Marshal Idriss Deby Is No More

21 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The President died yesterday from injuries he received at the war front against the FACT rebel groups.

Military authorities in Chad have announced the death of President, Idriss Deby Itno. Speaking on the country's National Radio and Television, the military spokesperson said, the Chadian President died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from injuries received at the war front where his country is fighting rebel groups.

According to the Army spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, 68-years-old Idriss Deby, was in command of his army fighting against rebels in the north over the weekend, "The President of the Republic, Head of State, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces, Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, has just had his last breath in defending territorial integrity on the battlefield. It is with deep bitterness that we announce to the Chadian people the death of our great leader," he lamented.

President Deby who has ruled the country for 30 years had just been re-elected for a sixth term with 79.32% of the votes cast, according to official results released on Monday, April 19, 2021 by the Independent Electoral Commission. BBC reports that the military which is now in command of the country has dissolved the Government, Parliament, closed all land borders, suspended flights and put in place a Military Council headed by the late President's son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, a four-star general to govern the day-to-day activities of the country for the next 18 months.

In recent days, the Chadian Government had faced a rebellion launched on the day of the presidential election, April 11. The Chadian army said on Monday that it had killed more than 300 rebels, made 150 prisoners and lost five soldiers in the fighting, the power ensuring that the situation is under control. On Saturday, the government said the offensive in Tibesti and Kanem Provinces had "ended." But fighting resumed late in the afternoon on Sunday with rebel groups calling themselves FACT (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad), advancing on the capital N'Djamena.

