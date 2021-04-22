Cameroon: School Art, Culture Festival - Centre Region Acknowledges Colleges, Students

The grand finale of Fair'Arts 2021, which began last month, held in the Cameroon Cultural Centre, Yaounde on April 21, 2021.

It was joyful continuation of extra-curricular activities for many schools officials and students in the Centre Region on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. They returned home beaming with broad smiles after collecting handsome prizes at the 2021 Fair'Arts or school art and cultural festival for the Centre Region. The event, which began on March 24, 2021, was concluded at the Cameroon Cultural Centrre in Yaounde.

Speaking at the occasion, the Regional Delegate for Secondary Education for Centre, Jean Paul Marcellin Mebada, admonished students to develop their creative talents and never neglect extra-curricular activities. He stressed that it was possible to excel in both academics and extra-curricular activities. "I travelled to Europe for the first time because of my involvement in theatre as a troupe director," Mebada recalled.

A total of 24 prizes worth 1.250 million FCFA, plus school bags, drinks, T-shirts and exercise books were given out, all sponsored by a local brewery. The jury headed Noundji David awarded prizes in two main categories - school and individual performance. According to Avouzoa Justine Christine, Centre Regional Art Inspector and President of the network of art and culture trainers, "Concertation des Encadreurs du Réseau de Formation des Elèves du Secondaire en Arts et Culture," CERFESAC, the best school in each domain took 100,000 FCFA, while the best individual performance received 25,000 FCFA.

The Best Theatre Troupe went to Lycée de Tsinga; best drawing and painting, Institut de sciences et techniques de l'enseignement; best instrumental music, Lycée Générale Leclerc; best musical voice, Lycée de Mballa II; and best dance group, Lycée Générale Leclerc. Others in the same category were best slam, Collège de la Retraite; best handicraft workshop, EPPA de l'ENIEG de Ngoumou; best pencil drawing practice, Institut bilingue Tsimi Evouna; best workshop exposition, Lycée de Nkozoa; and best artistic involvement, Collège Saint Michel Archange.

Under the individual prize category in painting and drawing, the best drawing went to Institut de sciences et techniques de l'enseignement, while the best painting prize was collected by Collège de la Retraite. Under performing arts, the best story teller and best lullaby was won by Maïramdjo Djebba of Lycée de Mballa II; and the best poem by Kegne Ange of Lycée bilingue de Nkozoa.

Other individual prizes went to Eloundou of Collège de la Retraite for best slam; Break-dance group of Lycée de Mballa II and Owono Essama of Lycée général Leclerc for best singing performance. Wamam Samuel of Lycée Bilingue d'Emana took the best male actor prize, while Fanmene of Lycée de Tsinga was the best actress. Lycée d'Emana won the best practical gestures award and Lycée Général Leclerc the best set design prize. The handicraft creativity award went to Messi of EPPA de l'ENIEG de Ngoumou and Lycée bilingue de Nkozoa.

Avouzoa Justine Christine described this year's Fair'Arts festival as a huge success despite the Coronavirus pandemic - thus the limit placed on the number of participating schools. "I am impressed and encouraged because there was strong mobilisation of students and teachers. Regional authorities were truly involved in the activities, with the Centre Regional Delegate for Secondary Education offering us his full support," she noted.

"We hope to organise another festival in 2022, but this depends on the support of our partners. I am happy that we introduced all art disciplines in this year's festival. We discovered many great, untapped talents in fine arts, handicraft and music education. We hope to extend the festival next year to include artistic and cultural knowledge. We also plan to set up art galleries in schools to encourage students and instructors," Avouzoa Justine underscored.