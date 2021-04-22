Cameroon: African Women's Handball Championship - Lionesses Bracing Up in Earnest

The revelation was made by the team's coach, Serge Guebogo during a training session on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Friday April 16, 2021, the Handball Lionesses of Cameroon were already at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex to continue fine-tuning strategies ahead of the African Women's Handball Championship slated for June 2021 in Cameroon. The training session which begins normally at 6 p.m. and runs for two hours is a routine daily exercise of the second bloc of the team's training camp. The training began on March 16 and is expected to run till the end of the competition. It is currently made up of some 25 players including two athletes from the diaspora. Other international players are expected to integrate the team. The evening training session is preceded daily by a morning session which begins from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. To the team's coach, Serge Guebogo, the two-session routine exercise has been a major asset to the team and is unfolding hitch-free.

The interaction of the girls 30 minutes to Friday's evening session, depicted a team united and determined to win. They all had their facemask on in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus. When it was 6 p.m., they got to their normal warm up postures. After this exercise, they began the training proper, working on precision, defense and offensive moves. "You should be aggressive in your defense," one of the trainers shouted when she noticed some lapses. "Prioritise low balls," coach Guebogo insisted while working on the goal scoring skills of the girls. At the same time, he urged the goal keepers to always be vigilant and flexible as they seek to catch the multiple balls shot to the pole by their fellow team mates. It was over two hours of intense training characterised with constant advice from Coach Serge Guebogo. The intensity of the training only portrayed a team which has less than two months to a competition with a lot of stakes. Apart from winning as the host country, it will be of their interest to perform well given that the competition serves as a qualification for the 2021 Women's World Handball Championship. Being placed in group B with tough nations like DRC, Nigeria and Kenya, it will as well be judicious for Cameroon to win its opening game against Kenya scheduled for June 10, 2021 if they want to kick off on a buoyant note.