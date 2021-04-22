Cameroon: Child Abuse - Authorities Continue Ringing the Bell

21 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The campaign for inclusive education for children with disabilities is ongoing nationwide.

Statistics indicate that globally, 90 per cent of children with disabilities do not have access to education. Even when government policies provide means for these children to obtain quality education, their families hide them at home, because they are ashamed of their handicapped nature. Within this backdrop, this year "We Ring The Bell Campaign", which began on April 19, 2021 seeks to mobilise and improve access to inclusive education for children with disabilities in Cameroon.

During a webinar meeting on April 19, 2021, authorities from the Ministries of Basic, Secondary and Social Affairs, as well as partners amongst which the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Health Services continued the campaign which seeks to advocate for the effective application of text which ensures inclusive education for children with disabilities. The theme of the webinar was; "Education of Children with Disabilities in Cameroon: From Policy to Practice." According to the host, the Director of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Health Services, Professor Tih Pius Muffih, the theme of this year's campaign seeks to identify the bottlenecks to a full implementation of existing policies and to suggest a way forward for inclusive education in a bid to increase access to quality education for children with disabilities in Cameroon. Prof Pius Tih said for three days, they will be sharing, learning and giving opportunities for decision makers and education actors to take a deep dive into the current policies promoting and protecting the rights to education for children with disabilities in Cameroon. Actors in the campaign chain call everybody, wherever they may be, as an individual or as a group to continue ringing the bell (advocating) to sensitise the world on the importance to create inclusive education for children with disabilities.

The Director of Child Social Protection at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Jean Pierre Edjoa says they are out to interpret laws which focus on inclusive education for children with disabilities, their level of application, how they can move from theory to practice. It is time to move from policies to action, to ensure children with disabilities have access to social services in the communities where they live.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

