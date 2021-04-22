Kenya: MultiChoice Kenya Donates Personal Protective Equipment Worth Sh2.3 Million to MoH

21 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — MultiChoice Kenya has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Sh2.3 million to the Ministry of Health intended for people in high-risk areas and those at the frontline in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking while receiving the donation, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, applauded MultiChoice Kenya for the highly targeted and timely contribution. "We are pleased to receive the PPE's from MultiChoice Kenya, a brand that has operated in the country for 26 years and has Kenyans at heart, evidenced by initiatives such as this to support the underprivileged sections of the society. On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I want to thank MultiChoice Kenya for the generous contribution and expression of solidarity towards fighting this disease and keeping Kenyans safe. "

On her part, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu appreciated the Government through the Ministry of Health, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

"At MultiChoice Kenya, we recognize that co-operation and solidarity is important from each one of us at individual and collective levels alike. We therefore come here today, to commit our solemn support towards the COVID-19 pandemic fight in Kenya. Our support today comes in the form of Personal Protective Equipment constituting a total of 12,000 KN95 Face Masks and 2,000 Disposable Isolation Gowns - valued at Ksh. 2.3 million. We are grateful for the opportunity to make yet another contribution and support the efforts of the government, the private sector, donor agencies and other players," said Matimu.

According to Hon. Kagwe, the rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country requires more strategic and long-term support from partners. This ultimately includes support even to the health workers, some of who have contracted the disease in the course of their life-saving work."

MultiChoice Kenya further assured the government of its continued commitment to uphold the highest health and safety standards in safeguarding its employees, trade partners and customers wherever they are.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.