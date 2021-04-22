Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

21 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Seven other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), Ghirmaika (1) and Ali-Ghidir (1), Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, forty eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3389 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3564.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

21 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.