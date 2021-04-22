Liberia: Deputy Speaker Lights Up Streets of Buah Geeken, Chenwriken, Worpluken, Tarken in Grand Kru County

21 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Grand Kru County — Citizens of four communities in Buah Statutory District --Geeken, Chenwriken, Worpluken and Tarken Wednesday night took to the streets in jubilation of the 55 solar-powered streets light turned on by Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

For many of them, this is a lifetime opportunity and arguably the first time in Grand Kru County.

In continuation to light up Grand Kru County District #2, Niplaikpo in Jloh Statutory District and Allawala City, Dweken in Forpoh Statutory District are expected to be switched on next week with 25 and 20 solar streets light, respectively.

Each street lights are powered by a mini solar panel, according to Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. Koffa, which is guaranteed for 20 years, while the batteries can be changed every five years

House's Deputy Speaker Koffa also told citizens in Geeken that in June and December respectively, additional 200 solar lights will be brought in the district to light up about eight communities.

Besides the six communities, the Deputy Speaker has also visited 11 other communities, namely; Dorbor Wakpo, Worriken, Doeswen, Jlateken, Chemgbetee, Weayen, Cherboken, Forpoh Parluken, Sartiken, Wropluken and Gbarken in the ongoing citizens' engagement tour, which begun April 16 and would end May 5.

During his first seven day's tour, the Deputy Speaker has donated over 70 bags of cement for the renovation of schools, and committed to install 12 handpumps, provide 250 rubber chairs, and will buy photocopiers, printers and solar panels for electricity.

The Deputy Speaker has also committed to take over the responsibility to fund the operations of Buah Jlateken and Bolloh Doeswen Clinics.

