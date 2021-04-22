Gambia: Abuko Utd Secure Second-Spot in Women's League One

21 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Abuko United Female Football Club over the weekend secured second-spot in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one campaign.

The Abuko based-club thumped Kinteh's 2-0 in their week-three fixture played at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo.

Kaddy Malack and Mam Drammeh were on target for Abuko United in the match.

The win was Abuko United's third victory in the country's top flight women league.

They now bagged 6 points, three points behind table toppers Red Scorpion, who secured nine points in three league matches.

The Gambia Police Forces are third-place with six points with a game-in-hand while Immigration are fourth place with three points in two league matches.

The Gambia Armed Forces are occupying fifth-place with three points in two league matches, while City Girls, Kinteh's and Brikama United are yet to collect a point after two league fixtures.

Berewuleng FC are currently leading the Second Division League with six points in two league fixtures, while Koita's are second-place with six points in three league fixtures.

Raptim are setting on third place with six points in two league fixtures, while Jeshwang United are fourth-place with six points in three league fixtures.

Greater Tomorrow are fifth-place with six points in three league outings.

Future Bi are sixth with three points in three league fixtures, while Prison are occupying seventh with three points in three league clashes.

Lower Nuimi FC and Harts FC both remain winless in the country women second tier campaign.

