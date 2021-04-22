Gambia Stretch up for June Int'l Friendly Clash

The Gambia national team; the Scorpions are currently stretching their muscles up for their upcoming international friendly match in June 2021.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges secured qualification to the continent's biggest football showpiece following their 1-0 victory over Angola in a tightly-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.

The Scorpions are set to play against an African opposition in a warm up game in June 2021 to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia national team will use their international match to improve on their weakness ahead of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree to be held in Cameroon next year.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions finished top-spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points after six qualifier matches.