Gambia: Samger, Falcons Lead 2nd Division League

21 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger Football Club and Falcons Football Club are currently leading the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation's (GFF) Division Two League after the completion of the first round of the country's second tier.

The Academy boys and the Abuko based-team both clinched 31 points each after 15 league outings.

Samger Football Club and Falcons Football Club will use the first round break to prepare themselves for the second round of the second division league campaign.

The duo will fight to win their matches in the second round to keep their dreams of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Jam City remained third-spot in the country's second division league with 28 points after fifteen league matches, while Gunjur United are fourth-place with 23 points in fourteen league outings with a game in hand against Young Africans.

Meanwhile, Steve Biko and Second Infantry Battalion are scuffling for survival in the Second Division League.

The Bakau giant killers and Farafenni Barrack soldiers will both use the first round break to improve on their weakness to win their matches to stay in the country's second tier for another season.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved.

