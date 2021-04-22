Gambia: GFF Night Matches Attracts Hundreds of Fans

The Gambia Football Federation's (GFF) First Division One League night matches is currently attracting hundreds of fans from Greater Banjul and its satellite areas.

Currently the Male Second Division League matches play in the afternoon, while the Female Division one and two league matches were currently suspended until further notice.

The Ramadan night games, which started last weekend, attracted hundreds of fans as two fixtures were played on Friday and Saturday, while one match played on Sunday.

The move by the Gambia Football Federation is welcomed by both fans and coaches of First Division League clubs.

The fans and coaches of first division league clubs urged GFF to continue organising night games even after the month of Ramadan.

"This is absolutely amazing to play league matches at night. I'm really happy about this initiative from the GFF," says Ousman Darboe, a fan, who spoke to The Point Sports.

Isatou Sidebeh, another fan hails GFF for playing matches at night, adding such crowd will improve the country's league games.

She stated that night matches would help players and teams to showcase their talents and skills.

Majorr Saine, head coach of Elite United, thanked the GFF for playing league matches at night, noting that it would help the players to showcase their talents.

Omar Touray, head coach of Banjul United, said that it is amazing to see huge crowd at night matches, noting that it will help in developing the domestic league.

On Friday 23 April 2021, Gambia Armed Forces will take on Fortune FC in the first kick-off, while Banjul United will entertain Real de Banjul in the second encounter.

On Saturday 24 April 2021, Gambia Ports Authority will play Waa Banjul in the first game, while Elite United will entertain B.K. Milan in the second game.