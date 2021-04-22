Gambia: 19,634 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in the Gambia

21 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Health authorities have on Wednesday 21st April 2021 informed this medium that nineteen thousand six hundred and thirty-four (19,634) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 18th April 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaignofficially started on Wednesday 17th March 2021 as scheduled.

Health Authorities said the first Covax vaccine received by the government will cater for only 20% of the population, which is about 487,780 people.

The Covax vaccine in town caters for only 20% of the population. The allocation, according to the Ministry of Health, will vaccinate all aged 41 years and above, including priority groups summing up to 487, 780 based on projected population census 2013.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said four hundred and twelve (412) rapid diagnostic tests were conducted at the Airport for travellers as of 19th April 2021.

"A Gambian philanthropist and businessman have helped in improving the internet problem at the National Public Health Laboratories (NPHL)," he noted.

