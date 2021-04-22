Nigeria: Fuel Queues - IMPAN Calls for N148.18 Official Price Enforcement

Abuja — Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Wednesday reiterated the need for enforcement of official price of N148.18 in order to ensure availability of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

IPMAN made the call following queues across the country creating unavoidable hardship for commuters and motorists alike.

In a statement that was signed by the national President of IPMAN, Engr. Sanusi Fari, the body said the Petrol marketers specifically called on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to enforce the official price of N148.18 by deploying DPR to private depots so that PMS will be available to the populace at approved government price.

According to the IPMAN boss, the members of IPMAN procure PMS through private depots who are presently selling at N155 per litre as against N148.18 sold by PPMC, the sole importer.

Fari noted that it will be difficult to sell PMS at government approved price band of N162 - N165 after adding the cost of logistics.

Assuring Nigerians of uninterrupted dispensing of petrol across the country, IPMAN appealed to the leadership of NARTO and NUPENG to tread the path of dialogue towards resolving the issues at stake concerning the condition of service of tanker drivers.

"We wish to thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria -Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for working trelessty in stabizing the price of PMS by issuing statements through the GMD, NNPC that there would not be any price adjustment of PMS for the month of May.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are equally thanking the GMD, NNPC, Mele Kyari for intervening in the face off between NARTO and PTD of NUPENG which led to non-loading of petroleum products nationwide on Monday, 19" April, 2021.

"We are appealing to the leadership of NARTO and NUPENG to tread the path of dialogue towards resolving the issues at stake concerning the condition of service of tanker drivers.

"We offer our cooperation for amicable resolution of the disagreements in their memorandum of understanding.

"On the current fuel queues being experienced within Abuja city, we make bold to say that majority of our members procure their PMS through private depots who are presently selling at N155 per litre as against N148.18 sold by PPMC, the sole importer. So, presently, it will be difficult to sell PMS at government approved price band of N162 - N165 after adding the cost of logistics. The very few marketers that bought the product at N148.18 are the ones selling within government price band which led to the queues being presently experienced within Abuja city.

"We therefore call on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to enforce the Official price of N148.18 by deploying DPR to private depots so that PMS will be available to the populace at approved Government price" noted the statement," the statement read in part.