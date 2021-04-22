Nigeria: FEC Approves N8.39bn for Road Linking Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger

22 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Federal Executive Council Wednesday approved N8.39bn as an augmentation of the contract for the construction of Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera Road.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House reporters after the FEC meeting.

Fashola said the augmentation of the cost of the road that links Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger States was necessary because of price changes.

He said: "The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum to Council. It was for the augmentation of the contract for Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera Road. The portion covering 185km awarded to CRCC Construction Company.

"The company is seeking an augmentation of the contract sum by N8.39bn, which was approved and the reason was for price changes, essentially, between 2012 when the contract was awarded, and now. Materials and costs have changed and also the scope of works of the 85km of the road has to be changed now from rehabilitation to reconstruction because it has deteriorated from when it was awarded 12 years ago. So Council approve this.

"Just for your information, there are two sections of the road because it comes all the way from Sokoto to Makera. The first section is awarded to Triacta, that section is 296km and we've completed it just recently. The entire 296km is now motorable. About 100km of the second section, which is the subject of augmentation, from Yauri to Makera, has been completed so we just have 85km to go."

