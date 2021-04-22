Nigeria: Lawan, Gbajabiamila Want Correctional Service Delisted From Exclusive List

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday called for movement of the Nigerian Correctional Service from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

They made the call in separate remarks at a one-day roundtable on Reform of the Criminal Justice System of Nigeria organised by the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, represented by a house member, Uzuwagbo Ugonna, said: "As legislators, we'll not be opposed to amending the constitution to remove the establishment and management of Correctional Service Centres from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

"This, I believe, will fast tract and decongest our Federal Correctional Centres and enable willing States provide better Correctional Service Centres with better living conditions for their people."

Lawan, represented by Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, said: "With rising insecurity, we must be ready to strengthen the justice system and be bold enough to ensure that criminals go through diligent prosecution. This is to serve as a deterrence to others, reduce wrongdoings, promote peace and enhance growth and development."