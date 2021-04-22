Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Begin Flights to Port Harcourt

United Nigeria Airlines will begin regularly scheduled flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport on April 22.

The inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will depart the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos State at 1.30 pm, the airline stated on Tuesday.

Regular flights from Port Harcourt to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja will depart at 3:00 pm daily while flights from Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 4:30 pm every day.

Head Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, in a statement disclosed that United Nigeria will also operate regular flights from Port Harcourt to Lagos every day at 6:00 pm.

This will remain a regular schedule of United Nigeria Airlines on the Port Harcourt route, he stated.