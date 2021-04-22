Kenya: Relief for Motorists as Court Extends Order Suspending Parking Fee Increment

21 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

The High Court has extended orders barring the Nairobi City County government from increasing parking fees for public service vehicles and private cars.

The extended court order means that the December 2019 decision to postpone the increase in parking fees from 200 to 400 shillings for private motorists remains in effect until May 3.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Anthony Mrima said the court will issue a direction on the matter on May 3 when the two petitions filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and Matatu Owners Association.

The two petitioners were represented by lawyer Henry Kurauka in the case in which the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has also been enjoined as an interested party.

Karauke informed the media that Justice Mrima had ordered that NMS be enjoined as an interested party, given it took over the function of collecting parking fees from City Hall.

NMS took over four key county functions, that of health, transport and public works, utilities and ancillary services as well as county planning and development services in February 2020.

Also to remain suspended are seasonal parking fees for 14-seater matatus which had been hiked from Sh3,650 to Sh5,000, 32-seater from Sh5,250 to Sh8,000, and 51-seater buses from 7,500 to Sh10,000.

The two lobby groups moved to court after City Hall issued a notice on December 2, 2019 announcing the parking fees hike basing it on the Finance Act of 2019.

The two lobby groups argued that the increment of parking fees was unfair, unreasonable, exorbitant and lacked public participation in accordance with Article 10 of the Constitution.

