Zimbabwe: For Tino Kadewere's Mother, It's a Beautiful Romance

Tino Kadewere 's mother, Mavis, hardly attends the Kadewere Foundation functions despite her status as the president of the project.

She doesn't like attention that comes with the work which the foundation does, which includes paying school fees for thousands of vulnerable children, and food donations, across the country.

But, Mavis was among the first to arrive at Harare House, in Gunhill yesterday, where the foundation donated a full set of home-and-away kits, to Harare City Football Club.

"This club (Harare City) is as close to my heart as Tino," she said. "When it comes to Harare City, well, this is my son's home.

"This is a special team, a special club.

"You know, as a parent, watching your son grow exhibiting his passion on the streets, you can only wish him the best.

"You won't be sure what will become of him and, at times, you get angry with him for always being out on the street, playing football.

"But, deep down your heart, you will be praying hard for the best to come out of him. That is what was happening when Tino was growing up.

"He would always be on the streets, after school, playing soccer.

"Sometimes on weekends, he would miss meals while playing football in the hood.

"It was his passion, and it was his father, who said, 'You see, let us all support Tino's vision', after he saw him playing on the streets.

"He said that Tino is a talented boy and he immediately took him to Highfield Academy where he played some crucial roles in drilling our boy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When he joined Harare City, Mavis just could not afford to spend a weekend, when the team was playing either at home, or away, without going to watch her son.

"I don't remember missing any of Harare City's matches, home and away, even when the game would be played in Hwange, I made sure I attended the matches.

"At times Tino wouldn't be playing at all, as he remained on the bench, and that was a bit frustrating for me.

"But, as someone who was beginning to understand the football dynamics, I was never totally offended.

"There were also times when Tino wouldn't make the Match Day squad. Sometimes, he was injured and sometimes failed to make the cut.

"That was a bit disappointing but, you know what, we would have him for the journey, wherever the team was playing.

"We would all cheer the team and, that way, I fell in love with Harare City, this is the reason why this team is closer to my heart.

"I would like to say thank you and our relationship with this team will remain intact.

"This is why I told myself that I will be at the function so that I would be able to tell the team how much I appreciate them."